Amid rising trend, bottled palm oil may hit 70 baht per litre

A one-litre bottle of palm oil sells at 59 baht in supermarkets of department stores. Some brands are in short supply, as a result some stores are allowing a person to buy no more than six bottles.

Meanwhile, the retail market and local shop price is in the range of 62-67 baht.

The price spike is mainly due to the rising price of crude palm oil, which is the main cost of producing bottled palm oil. Currently, it sells at 56-57 baht per kilogram, which is 12-13 baht per kg more expensive than the world market price, even though Thailand is a major grower of oil palm fruit.