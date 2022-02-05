Prices of unregulated benzene, gasohol shoot through the roof this year

Thansettakij newspaper reported that the retail price of benzene on Friday stood at 41.96 baht per litre, up 2.8 baht since January 1. Gasohol 91 and 95, meanwhile, retail at 34.28 and 34.55 baht per litre respectively, up 3.2 baht on average since New Year’s Day.

E85 is now at 26.74 baht per litre, up 2.6 baht since the start of the year.

On Tuesday, the price of benzene and gasohol 91/95 increased by 0.50 baht per litre, while E20 and E85 rose by 0.60 baht per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel B7 and B20 retail at 29.94 baht per litre, rising only 0.9 baht since the start of the year, thanks to the government’s subsidy to keep the price below 30 baht per litre.