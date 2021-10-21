Prayut orders fixing diesel price to Bt30 per litre

“As for the demand of truck operators to reduce diesel price to Bt25 per litre, this proposal will require further study on the cost,” added Prayut. “Currently domestic consumption of fuels is rising rapidly due to expanding economy and constructions of new roads, which further complicated fuel price issues.”

When asked why fuel prices in Thailand are so high when we can produce certain types of oil, Prayut replied “Domestically produced oils are responsible for only 20 per cent of domestic consumption. Furthermore, some of the oils we produce are of low quality that we sell to other countries for extra revenue.”

“Thailand imports roughly 80 per cent of oil that we use domestically from overseas. Which is why the fuel prices are currently rising following the trend of global oil prices,” said Prayut.