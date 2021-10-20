Wed, October 20, 2021

Cabinet discusses oil price woes, aims to keep diesel price below THB30 per litre

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met with five of his deputies and the Finance and Agriculture and Cooperatives ministers on Tuesday to discuss a solution to the expensive oil price problem.

Prayut met with Prawit Wongsuwan, Wissanu Krea-ngam, Jurin Laksanawisit, Anutin Charnvirakul, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith and Chalermchai Sri-on after a cabinet meeting at Thai-Khu-Fah Building.

They discussed the issue of the increasing oil price, which has affected many sectors. The Land Transport Federation of Thailand had also organised a “truck power” protest.

After the discussion, Supattanapong said the meeting agreed that they must control the diesel price so it is lower than THB30 per litre.

He added that the decision will be approved by the Committee on Energy Policy Administration.

Published : October 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

