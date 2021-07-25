The Saudi prince of oil prices vows to drill every last molecule

One day in June 1987, Abdulaziz, then 27, was ensconced in Room 332 of the Vienna Marriott Hotel, getting ready to attend his first OPEC meeting. His decades-long ascent in the Saudi oil hierarchy had begun.

Abdulaziz was a very junior member of the Saudi delegation headed by Oil Minister Hisham Nazer, a nonroyal technocrat who'd been educated as an undergraduate and graduate at the University of California at Los Angeles. The official record of the meeting put Abdulaziz at No. 8 in the delegation's hierarchy.

His early days were instructive. In 1987, Saudi Arabia was ending a price war. From 1980 to 1986, Riyadh had cut production to keep oil prices high even as other OPEC members kept pumping away. Ultimately, with Saudi production plunging so much that it couldn't meet domestic consumption, Riyadh reversed course, flooding the market and crashing prices.

As was the case with the price war that Abdulaziz would preside over in 2020, the effects of the 1980s campaign were felt around the globe: from Texas and Oklahoma, where economies slumped, to Moscow, where the damage played a role in accelerating the demise of the Soviet Union, whose hard currency needs relied on high oil prices.

The lessons weren't lost on Abdulaziz. "The Saudis determined never again to cut production alone," says David Rundell, a U.S. diplomat who spent 15 years in Saudi Arabia, including a stint as chief of mission at the embassy in Riyadh. "And this has been their guiding principle ever since."

Were Abdulaziz not a royal, say many of his critics and admirers alike, he'd be like any other extremely well-turned-out technocrat. As a young Saudi prince, he soon found an interest in academia and oil. From Riyadh he moved to Dhahran, where he studied at the King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, the elite school that's educated most of the engineers who today run Aramco.

After leaving in 1985 with an undergraduate degree in industrial management and a master's in business administration, he ran an economic think tank associated with the university for a while. Shortly after marrying Sara bint Khalid bin Musa'ad, he decided to join the government, against the initial advice of his father.

In 1995, Nazer, the oil minister he had accompanied to Vienna in 1987, was replaced by Ali al-Naimi. Abdulaziz, aided by his royal imprimatur, effectively became al-Naimi's deputy and then performed much the same role for the next oil minister, Khalid Al-Falih, from 2016 until he landed the top job himself.

These days, Abdulaziz's 35 years of experience set him apart from his peers who come and go at OPEC headquarters in Vienna. "He knows markets inside out," says Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. "He's like none of the other oil ministers."

"I come with baggage" is how Abdulaziz put it jocularly when he spoke to JPMorgan Chase clients earlier this year via a video link, according to a person familiar with what was said. "I have a lengthy career, and I have seen it all."

It was a tense gathering. In September last year, Abdulaziz was chairing the energy ministers' meeting of the Group of 20. Environmentalist groups have long accused Saudi Arabia of obstructing global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Over the past couple of decades, the Saudis have moved from climate change denial to supporting the historic 2016 Paris Agreement-but never forfeiting the protection of their valuable resource. The G-20 forum was a chance for Riyadh to get a grip on the diplomatic maneuvering ahead of this year's most important climate change conference, the COP26 gathering in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

Hours of talks over video link went by, but the ministers were unable to come to an agreement on what their communiqué would say. European ministers wanted a greener statement; Saudi Arabia didn't. Finally, Abdulaziz got his way, arguing in effect that if they ended the meeting with no statement at all, they'd all look bad.

The communiqué that emerged endorsed several of Saudi Arabia's pet fixes to the climate crisis. One is to employ carbon sequestration, even though the technology hasn't proved to be commercially viable. Another, with no targets or timelines attached to it, is what the Saudis call "the circular carbon economy," built around "the four Rs"-the reduction, reuse, removal, and recycling of carbon to cut emissions.

What these measures have in common is that they make sure oil will live to die another day. "We are sitting on a huge amount of hydrocarbon resources," Abdulaziz said at the meeting, "and we want to bring it to better use."

The Middle East Institute's Young says that Riyadh is moving too slowly into renewable energy, where the kingdom has a natural advantage in solar power thanks to its sun-scorched desert. "Nothing happens overnight," she says. "[But] when you look at the results so far, it's tiny."

One of Abdulaziz's predecessors as oil minister, the late Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, issued an oft-quoted warning: "The Stone Age didn't end for lack of stone, and the Oil Age will end long before the world runs out of oil." But he sounded this alarm more than 40 years ago, and the world remains as dependent on oil now as it was then.

Yamani-like gloomy prognoses are anathema to Abdulaziz, whose custodianship of his country's reserves suggests he's counting on the vaunted global energy transition to take a long, long time.

A few years ago, the International Energy Agency came out with one of its regular bulletins about how the growth in oil demand is slowing. "If I had to be concerned with IEA projections," Abdulaziz said in Abu Dhabi during a public forum at the 24th World Energy Congress in September 2019, "I probably [would] be [on] Prozac all the time."

More recently, the IEA released a report calling for the cessation of all new investment in fossil fuels as a means of avoiding global warming. Speaking to journalists at an OPEC+ news conference in June, Abdulaziz described the document as "a sequel of the La La Land movie."

Where Abdulaziz saw fantasy, the climate activist Greta Thunberg saw the Saudis in retreat. "Wow," she said on Twitter on June 1. "We're clearly witnessing the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era. They're starting to panic. Let's speed up the process."

At some point, the demand for petroleum will reach a tipping point. The signs are everywhere, from the explosion of renewables and the increased adoption of electric vehicles to the readmittance of the U.S. to the Paris Agreement under President Joe Biden and the growing number of fossil fuel-shy investors staying away from oil companies.That's one school of thought. The Saudis are convinced that peak demand is further out than green campaigners, a growing number of governments, and even some oil majors forecast. The Saudi view got a boost over the past year and a half. After energy demand plunged in 2020 during the pandemic, some forecasters thought oil consumption was fading fast. Yet the opposite appears to be true: Demand is rising fast, and the IEA says it will reach an all-time high by late 2022.

Even so, Abdulaziz knows from personal experience that some things are out of his control. Less than a week after he became oil minister, a drone attack on the oil processing center at Abqaiq in eastern Saudi Arabia shut down half of the country's crude supplies for a few days. (The Saudi and U.S. governments blamed the attack on Iran, the kingdom's great regional rival. Tehran denied any involvement.) Then, within months, came the price war with Russia and, this year, the collapse in OPEC+ talks.

Under pressure from shareholders to comply with climate change targets, international oil companies such as Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell are being forced to cut spending on new exploration projects. The Saudis, who are able to benefit from some of the lowest production costs in the industry, believe there's an opening for them: Invest now, when everyone else isn't, and capture market share.

"Ironically, funnily enough, the more people refrain from investing elsewhere, the more our possibility improves to increase our production," Abdulaziz said via video link during the June event organized by Bank of America, according to a person familiar with what was said.

Saudi Arabia's future as an oil superpower is all about control. What Abdulaziz did to Russia in the 2020 price war was a demonstration of that. It worked, if only temporarily: The Russians came relatively tamely back to the OPEC+ table even though the terms-on production, on price-weren't what they wanted. But Abdulaziz's 2020 power play did little to prevent the producer dispute in July.

One of Abdulaziz's strategies to cement Saudi control, as he's expressed it in private meetings with analysts and investors, is to mold OPEC into a kind of central bank, regulating the oil supply in much the same way the Federal Reserve regulates the money supply. Of his thinking, he told the JPMorgan clients, "I have copied and pasted what central bankers have done."In this scenario, Abdulaziz isn't just a regulator of one commodity's supply; he's an oil industry sheriff slapping down speculators messing with his territory. "I want the guys in the trading floors to be as jumpy as possible," he said at an OPEC+ news conference in September 2020. "I'm going to make sure whoever gambles on this market will be ouching like hell."

He put it even more colorfully the month before at a closed-door event organized by the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. "I don't like the market or the speculators or the media to take us for granted; that's why I keep so many rabbits under my taqiyah," he said, referring to the traditional skullcap worn by Saudi men. "If you are less predictable, you become more in command."

Over the past year, Abdulaziz has had considerable success in his role. The price of U.S. oil has risen above $75 a barrel for the first time in more than six years, and OPEC+ has been able to boost production. Oil-consuming nations are once again begging the cartel to open the taps.

And yet Abdulaziz's complacent claims of dominance may come back to haunt him. His turbulent two years as energy minister-from the drone attack on Abqaiq through the 2020 price war to the devastating OPEC+ breakdown in July-demonstrate that, for all the oil it's sitting on, Saudi Arabia can't always count on the commodity it most strives for: total control.