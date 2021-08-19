Oil extends slump after surprise jump in U.S gasoline stockpiles

Crude surged during the first half of the year as vaccination rollouts increased confidence about the pace of economic recovery. But the rally was knocked off course in recent weeks amid signals in the U.S. and China suggesting the spread of Covid-19's delta variant may be hurting energy demand.

Despite the daily slump, there were positive signs emerging from the shape of the oil futures curve. Brent's nearest timespread widened to a backwardation of 48 cents Wednesday. That structure - where the nearest contracts are more expensive than those at later dates - has started to indicate a stronger market in recent days, after slumping to an 11-week low on Monday.

WTI for September delivery rose 0.2% to $66.75 a barrel at 11:33 a.m. in New York. Brent for October settlement gained 18 cents to $69.21 a barrel.

"The $100-a-barrel predictions we saw earlier in the summer were rendered completely inaccurate as Asian demand continues to be muted," said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer of Infrastructure Capital Management. "Delta notwithstanding, an overall stockpile decline indicates some positive long-term fundamentals for oil."