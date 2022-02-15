Sun, February 20, 2022

All steps taken to keep tap water in Greater Bangkok saline free

The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) announced on Monday that it is ready to tackle the intrusion of saltwater into the Chao Phraya River and rising sea levels.

Raksak Suriyaharn, MWA’s deputy governor for water production, said on Monday that the National Water Command Centre will monitor sea levels all this week.

He added that MWA has joined up with the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) to conduct a water hammer operation until Thursday to push the salt wedge out of the Samlae Raw Water Pumping Station in Pathum Thani.

MWA is also cooperating with relevant agencies to manage the timing of pumping up raw water, so it avoids saltwater as efficiently as possible.

RID, meanwhile, is also managing the release of water from dams down the Chao Phraya so there is enough force to push out the saltwater.

Raksak said the salinity of water at the Samlae Raw Water Pumping Station on Monday was lower than the 0.25 grams per litre allowed by the World Organisation. Water will only taste salty if the salinity level is above 0.5 grams per litre.

He added that the tap water in Greater Bangkok will be of normal quality and taste, and that rising sea levels will not affect water production.

MWA will provide updates via Facebook, Line, Twitter and Instagram. People can also check the quality of water in their area via the websites rwc.mwa.co.th and twqonline.mwa.co.th or through the MWA onMobile application.

 

