All steps taken to keep tap water in Greater Bangkok saline free

He added that MWA has joined up with the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) to conduct a water hammer operation until Thursday to push the salt wedge out of the Samlae Raw Water Pumping Station in Pathum Thani.

MWA is also cooperating with relevant agencies to manage the timing of pumping up raw water, so it avoids saltwater as efficiently as possible.

RID, meanwhile, is also managing the release of water from dams down the Chao Phraya so there is enough force to push out the saltwater.

Raksak said the salinity of water at the Samlae Raw Water Pumping Station on Monday was lower than the 0.25 grams per litre allowed by the World Organisation. Water will only taste salty if the salinity level is above 0.5 grams per litre.