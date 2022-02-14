Chao Phraya communities face rising water levels, saltwater intrusion

The Royal Thai Navy’s Hydrographic Department also warned that sea levels are expected to rise between February and April this year. Citing data collected by its Phra Chulachomklao Fort station, it said the river’s level will rise by 1.4 metres to mean sea level from Monday to Friday, by 1.5 metres from February 28 to March 4 and by 1.25 metres from March 16 to 18.
“The rising sea level will push up Chao Phraya’s water level and affect communities nearby, while saltwater intrusion will affect the quality of water for consumption and agriculture,” the National Water Command said.
It added that related agencies have been urged to monitor the situation, check the durability of buildings near the river, strengthen the water barrier, inform people living nearby and prepare machines and equipment to mitigate the impact.
"Related agencies have also been urged to check the quality of water and adjust their water management plans to ensure the water quality meets standards and saltwater can be pushed back to the sea as soon as possible,” it added.
Published : February 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022