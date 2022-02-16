Sun, February 20, 2022

Catch a glowing full moon tonight

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) is inviting people to witness a glorious full moon on Maka Bucha tonight, February 16, along with the glistening star Regulus.

“Regulus, or Alpha-Leonis, is the brightest object in the constellation Leo and one of the brightest stars in the night sky, lying approximately 79 light years from the sun,” NARIT said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Regulus is often seen shining brightly next to the moon, and is especially visible on a full moon night, including Maka Bucha night on February 16,” it said.

“Ancient Indian astronomers called Regulus ‘Magha’ and used it to refer to the position of the Leo constellation,” the institute said.

“Magha then referred to the eleventh month of the year, according to the Hindu calendar, corresponding to January/February, since during this time the full moon is usually found nearby or within the Magha star cluster. The Buddhist holiday, Maka Bucha, means ‘worship in the month of Magha’.”

Maka Bucha, or Māgha Pūjā, is observed on the full moon day of the third lunar month. It celebrates a gathering that was held between the Buddha and 1,250 of his first disciples which, according to tradition, preceded the custom of periodic recitation of discipline by monks.

On this day Thai Buddhists visit temples for merit-making, including alms giving, as well as meditation and listening to teachings.

Published : February 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

