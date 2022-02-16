Catch a glowing full moon tonight

“Regulus, or Alpha-Leonis, is the brightest object in the constellation Leo and one of the brightest stars in the night sky, lying approximately 79 light years from the sun,” NARIT said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Regulus is often seen shining brightly next to the moon, and is especially visible on a full moon night, including Maka Bucha night on February 16,” it said.

“Ancient Indian astronomers called Regulus ‘Magha’ and used it to refer to the position of the Leo constellation,” the institute said.

“Magha then referred to the eleventh month of the year, according to the Hindu calendar, corresponding to January/February, since during this time the full moon is usually found nearby or within the Magha star cluster. The Buddhist holiday, Maka Bucha, means ‘worship in the month of Magha’.”