Temples told to prevent virus spreading among Makha Bucha Day crowds

The instruction comes amid a surge of new daily infections, which again exceeded 14,000 on Tuesday.
"We would like to ask religious places to take a Covid Free Setting assessment via Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus platform to gain confidence among devotees," Department of Health chief Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said.
He added that 2,797 of 2,997 registered places of worship had passed Covid-Free Setting standards so far.
He asked religious sites to set up temperature checkpoints and socially distanced seating and also to clean their premises and ensure separate preparation of food for monks.
Worshippers were also urged to protect themselves and each other by distancing, mask-wearing, handwashing and temperature checking.
Suwanchai said vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with chronic diseases should make merit online instead of visiting temples.
Published : February 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
