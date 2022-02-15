Temples told to prevent virus spreading among Makha Bucha Day crowds

"We would like to ask religious places to take a Covid Free Setting assessment via Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus platform to gain confidence among devotees," Department of Health chief Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said.

He added that 2,797 of 2,997 registered places of worship had passed Covid-Free Setting standards so far.

He asked religious sites to set up temperature checkpoints and socially distanced seating and also to clean their premises and ensure separate preparation of food for monks.