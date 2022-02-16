Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Nationwide campaigns next week on pedestrian safety at zebra crossings

Provincial governors will organise a week of road safety awareness from February 21 to 25 under the theme “Campaign to prevent accidents at zebra crossings”.

Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda has instructed the governors, in their capacity as heads of provincial road safety office, to launch awareness campaigns among motorists to respect traffic laws and ensure safety of pedestrians at zebra crossings.

Anupong said an accident at a zebra crossing in Bangkok that killed a female doctor prompted Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, chairman of the Road Safety Centre, to hold a meeting, which resolved to launch awareness campaigns on road safety nationwide.

The campaigns will focus on making motorists aware of possible loss of life if they violate traffic laws, Anupong said.

Nationwide campaigns next week on pedestrian safety at zebra crossings

During the campaign week, traffic police will step up arrests of traffic law violators who will be subject to maximum fines.

Officials concerned will also repaint markings on roads to make zebra crossings clearer, and will put up road signs to warn motorists ahead of the crossings, the interior minister added.

The campaigns will also tell motorists to slow down ahead of zebra crossings near schools, in community areas and ahead of hospitals.

Nationwide campaigns next week on pedestrian safety at zebra crossings “Most of all, the campaigns will tell motorists to give priority to pedestrians at zebra crossings,” Anupong said.

He said the safety awareness campaigns will continue on the 21st of every month.

Related News

Published : February 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Bangkok zebra crossing claims more casualties, days after doctor killed

Published : Jan 28, 2022

Chula students design 3D-zebra crossings in safety push

Published : Feb 09, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.