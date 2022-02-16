Nationwide campaigns next week on pedestrian safety at zebra crossings

During the campaign week, traffic police will step up arrests of traffic law violators who will be subject to maximum fines.

Officials concerned will also repaint markings on roads to make zebra crossings clearer, and will put up road signs to warn motorists ahead of the crossings, the interior minister added.

The campaigns will also tell motorists to slow down ahead of zebra crossings near schools, in community areas and ahead of hospitals.

“Most of all, the campaigns will tell motorists to give priority to pedestrians at zebra crossings,” Anupong said.

He said the safety awareness campaigns will continue on the 21st of every month.