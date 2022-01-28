Bangkok zebra crossing claims more casualties, days after doctor killed

The pedestrians received first aid at the scene and were treated at Petcharavej Hospital. However, they were well enough to file a report at Huamak police station.

Police will interrogate the food-delivery rider before deciding whether to press charges over the incident.

The collision occurred at the busy university-entrance crossing on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 24. According to a Ramkhamhaeng University security guard, cars stopped as students and other pedestrians walked onto the zebra crossing, which has no traffic lights or beacon. However, motorcyclists failed to stop or even slow down, resulting in the collision with pedestrians.

The guard added that there had been many accidents at this crossing, including one in which a security officer was injured as he was helping people to cross.