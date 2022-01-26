Police, transport dept discuss point system for motorists after doctor’s death

The move came after Pol Lance Corporal Norawit Buadok, riding a big bike, killed Dr Waralak Supawat-Jariyakul at a zebra crossing in Bangkok on Sunday.
The point system is expected to be enforced in September. Motorists involved in traffic violations will see points deducted from their driving licence.
The fine for motorists violating traffic signs and rules is also likely to be increased to 4,000 baht from 1,000 baht. This is expected to be enforced in July.
Meanwhile in Chiang Mai, a reporter surveyed six zebra crossings in front of Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital after traffic police voiced concern for the safety of residents, doctors, nurses and hospital staff who use the crossings especially during rush hour on a busy 2km stretch of road.
There have been a number of accidents even with traffic lights.
The police have advised drivers to slow down when they see junctions or zebra crossings to avoid more accidents.
Norawit and his father, Sub-Lieutenant Nikhom Buadok, were ordained as Buddhist monks on Monday.
Norawit said his decision to enter monkhood briefly was not related to the criticism and condemnation he received after the accident. He added that he would leave the monkhood on Wednesday.
Norawit also said his mental health was “not good”. He confirmed that he had already apologised to Waralak’s family.
He said he bought the motorcycle legally almost a month back and the documentation was sent to the duty officer.
Published : January 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
