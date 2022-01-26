Police, transport dept discuss point system for motorists after doctor’s death

The point system is expected to be enforced in September. Motorists involved in traffic violations will see points deducted from their driving licence.

The fine for motorists violating traffic signs and rules is also likely to be increased to 4,000 baht from 1,000 baht. This is expected to be enforced in July.

Meanwhile in Chiang Mai, a reporter surveyed six zebra crossings in front of Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital after traffic police voiced concern for the safety of residents, doctors, nurses and hospital staff who use the crossings especially during rush hour on a busy 2km stretch of road.

There have been a number of accidents even with traffic lights.