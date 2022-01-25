'Ray of sunshine': California university mourns death of zebra-crossing doctor

“She had just completed her fellowship at Proctor and returned to Thailand to treat uveitis patients there. At Proctor, KT was a ray of sunshine on our foggy days, completely full of life and happiness and joy which she shared with us all. She will be sorely missed.”

Dr Waraluck died from fatal injuries sustained when she was flung in the air by a speeding Ducati motorbike driven by Pol Lance Corporal Norawit Buadok. She was walking across the road at a zebra crossing in Bangkok at the time.