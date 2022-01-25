Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Fresh traffic markings ahead of zebra crossing where doctor was killed

The city administration has painted traffic markings to slow down motorists ahead of the zebra crossing where a doctor was killed by a speeding motorcycle.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration sent workers on Monday night to paint embossed white squares across 50 metres on both sides ahead of the zebra crossing where Dr Waralak Supawat-Jariyakul was fatally hit by a big bike.

The accident took place in front of Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital on Phya Thai Road on Friday.

The embossed markings are aimed at alerting motorists to slow down. The workers also painted white squares on both sides of each of the three lanes ahead of the pedestrian crossing to create an illusion of the lanes becoming narrower.

Fresh traffic markings ahead of zebra crossing where doctor was killed Under a tree near the spot where the doctor was killed, bouquets were placed to mourn the death of the 33-year-old woman.

A statistic released by the Public Health Ministry shows that about six to eight per cent of road fatalities from 2016 to 2018 were pedestrians, or an average of about 800 to 1,000 pedestrians killed in road accidents each year during the period.  The National Statistics Bureau said about 2,500 to 2,900 pedestrians were involved in road accidents each year and one-third of them happened in Bangkok.

Related News

Published : January 25, 2022

Related News

Policeman hit with 7 charges over fatal zebra crossing accident

Published : Jan 24, 2022

Bangkok governor hopefuls float ideas on preventing accidents at zebra crossing

Published : Jan 24, 2022

Latest News

Drones stage dazzling light show in Sao Paulo to celebrate Chinese New Year, Beijing 2022

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.