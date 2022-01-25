Fresh traffic markings ahead of zebra crossing where doctor was killed

The accident took place in front of Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital on Phya Thai Road on Friday.

The embossed markings are aimed at alerting motorists to slow down. The workers also painted white squares on both sides of each of the three lanes ahead of the pedestrian crossing to create an illusion of the lanes becoming narrower.

Under a tree near the spot where the doctor was killed, bouquets were placed to mourn the death of the 33-year-old woman.

A statistic released by the Public Health Ministry shows that about six to eight per cent of road fatalities from 2016 to 2018 were pedestrians, or an average of about 800 to 1,000 pedestrians killed in road accidents each year during the period. The National Statistics Bureau said about 2,500 to 2,900 pedestrians were involved in road accidents each year and one-third of them happened in Bangkok.