Vital traffic law amendments likely to be enforced in July: MP

The panel conducted the meeting on pedestrian safety at zebra crossings after female doctor Waralak Supawat-Jariyakul was killed by a speeding big bike at a crossing on a Bangkok road on Friday.

The panel invited representatives of the Road Accident Prevention and Mitigation Committee, the Land Transport Department, the Royal Thai Police and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to the meeting.

Nikorn said the House panel had proposed an amendment bill to increase public safety on roads long before the tragic accident.

The bill seeks to have a separate licence for big bike riders and will increase the current Bt1,000 fine to Bt4,000 for violators of traffic signs, Nikorn said.

He said the amendment bill is pending deliberation by the Senate, which is scheduled to review it on January 31. Once the bill is approved, it will be sent back to the House for reaffirmation if major changes are made to it and the bill will subsequently be sent for royal command and enacted, Nikorn said.