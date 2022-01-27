Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Vital traffic law amendments likely to be enforced in July: MP

An important bill to amend the traffic law to improve public safety may be enacted in time for enforcement in July, a member of the House committee on transportation said on Thursday.

Chart Thai Pattana party-list MP Nikorn Chamnong was speaking to reporters after a meeting of the committee at Parliament.

The panel conducted the meeting on pedestrian safety at zebra crossings after female doctor Waralak Supawat-Jariyakul was killed by a speeding big bike at a crossing on a Bangkok road on Friday.

The panel invited representatives of the Road Accident Prevention and Mitigation Committee, the Land Transport Department, the Royal Thai Police and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to the meeting.

Nikorn said the House panel had proposed an amendment bill to increase public safety on roads long before the tragic accident.

The bill seeks to have a separate licence for big bike riders and will increase the current Bt1,000 fine to Bt4,000 for violators of traffic signs, Nikorn said.

He said the amendment bill is pending deliberation by the Senate, which is scheduled to review it on January 31. Once the bill is approved, it will be sent back to the House for reaffirmation if major changes are made to it and the bill will subsequently be sent for royal command and enacted, Nikorn said.

He said the House panel proposed that there should be on-demand traffic lights at all zebra crossings so pedestrians could use the red light for motorists to stop.

“It’s not right to have pedestrians run across the crossing and risk their lives,” Nikorn pointed out.

He said the House panel doesn’t want the doctor’s death to be in vain, so it would summarise its proposals and send them to concerned government agencies later for implementation.

Related News

Published : January 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Are zebra crossings more dangerous on Bangkok roads?

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Fresh traffic markings ahead of zebra crossing where doctor was killed

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Policeman hit with 7 charges over fatal zebra crossing accident

Published : Jan 24, 2022

Bangkok governor hopefuls float ideas on preventing accidents at zebra crossing

Published : Jan 24, 2022

Latest News

Drones stage dazzling light show in Sao Paulo to celebrate Chinese New Year, Beijing 2022

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.