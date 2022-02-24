Mon, March 07, 2022

Thanyaburi Mini Zoo all set to open on March 13

Thanyaburi Mini Zoo is 95 per cent complete and will open in Pathum Thani on March 13 as planned, the Tourism and Sports Ministry announced on Facebook on Thursday.

The zoo will serve as a foundation for the relocation of Bangkok’s famous old Dusit Zoo that shut down in August 2018 after 80 years in operation.

Animals from Dusit Zoo have been relocated to six other zoos nationwide under the Zoological Park Organisation.

The new zoo, located on a 300-rai plot in Klong Hok, Rangsit subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, will feature several animal exhibitions on the opening day, including Thai cranes, sulcata tortoises, raccoons, ring-tailed lemurs, squirrel monkeys, and capibaras.

Thanyaburi Mini Zoo will open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays and from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekends and holidays. Admission is free.

Published : February 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

