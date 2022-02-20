Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Thanyaburi Mini Zoo to open in Pathum Thani on March 13

Thanyaburi Mini Zoo will open in Pathum Thani on March 13 this year, laying foundations for the relocation of Bangkok’s famous old Dusit Zoo.

Set in a public park, the new mini zoo just north of Bangkok will showcase small animals such as spotted deer, hog deer and swamp deer, squirrel monkeys, lemurs, hedgehogs, monitor lizards, and yellow-headed temple turtles, the Thailand Infrastructure Facebook page said.

The public park also features markets to stimulate the economy of nearby communities.

The park will utilise the land before the replacement for Dusit Zoo is completed in 2027, Thailand Infrastructure said.

The Cabinet last month approved a budget of Bt1.1 billion for construction of a new zoo on the royally granted plot in Pathum Thani. The budget will be spent from fiscal years 2023 to 2027.

The Zoological Park Organisation will build the new zoo on a 300-rai plot in Klong Hok, Tambon Rangsit.

The zoo, to be built in honour of His Majesty the King, will be an international-level comprehensive facility with zones for people to learn about nature and the environment and study local and foreign wildlife.

Related News

Published : February 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.