Thanyaburi Mini Zoo to open in Pathum Thani on March 13

The Cabinet last month approved a budget of Bt1.1 billion for construction of a new zoo on the royally granted plot in Pathum Thani. The budget will be spent from fiscal years 2023 to 2027.

The Zoological Park Organisation will build the new zoo on a 300-rai plot in Klong Hok, Tambon Rangsit.

The zoo, to be built in honour of His Majesty the King, will be an international-level comprehensive facility with zones for people to learn about nature and the environment and study local and foreign wildlife.