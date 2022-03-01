Medical expert warns against excessive use of Favipiravir for Covid infections

He said once the Covid-19 virus becomes resistant to Favipiravir, the antiviral drug would become useless.

He said infected people should be treated based on their symptoms and people with no symptoms should not be given Favipiravir at all.

The doctor said the Public Health Ministry has issued new treatment guidelines for hospitals to admit only infected people with high fever above 38 degrees Celsius or people with comorbidities or the elderly who may need respirators or may see their symptoms worsen later.

Thawee said 90 per cent of infected people will be able to cure themselves in course of time. Doctors who are in charge of home isolations may consider giving them Far Talai Jone (Andrographis paniculata) herb.

The doctor added that it was very rare for people infected with Omicron to see their condition worsen from green to red — the most serious condition.