Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

GPO rejects claim of Favipiravir shortage, says 84 million in reserve

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) announced on Saturday that it has 24 million Favipiravir tablets in stock and is manufacturing another 60 million.

This declaration was in response to a Facebook post by the Rural Doctor Society (RDS) saying there was a severe shortage of the medication as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

GPO deputy director Sirikul Methivirangsan, however, rejected the claim saying the GPO will have 84 million Favipiravir pills ready for distribution once it completes manufacturing the 60 million.

In the Facebook post, RDS claimed no Favipiravir tablets were available outside Bangkok and accused the GPO of monopolising the market.

As of Sunday, Thailand confirmed 24,719 new Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths, bringing the cumulative total of Covid-19 infections since early 2020 to 2,869,616 and deaths to 22,894.

