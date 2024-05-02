5 Thai male stars who transcended borders in 2024

Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul

Puthipong made waves as the first Thai artist to headline a stadium-sized solo concert, the “Billkin Tempo Tour 2024”, at the Fuzhou Strait Olympic Sports Centre in China. His performance captivated more than 35,000 enthusiastic Chinese fans, solidifying his status as a trailblazer in the industry.

Phakphum “Mile” Romsaithong

Phakphum continues making strides in the limelight, becoming the first Thai male actor to be appointed as “Friend of the House of Bulgari Thailand”. He joins forces with two other Thai “friends” of Bulgari, Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal of Blackpink and actress-cum-model Mai Davika.