5 Thai male stars who transcended borders in 2024

THURSDAY, MAY 02, 2024

In Thailand’s dynamic entertainment scene, certain actors and artists have transcended borders and won a name for themselves internationally. As 2024 unfolds, the spotlight shines on five male celebrities who have been making waves in the spirit of “Thai First”.

5 Thai male stars who transcended borders in 2024

5 Thai male stars who transcended borders in 2024

Vachirawit “Bright” Chivaaree

Vachirawit became the first Thai artist to hold a solo concert in Japan. The “Bright’s Home Party in Japan” event, held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, comprised two electrifying performances drawing thousands of Japanese and Thai fans.

5 Thai male stars who transcended borders in 2024

5 Thai male stars who transcended borders in 2024

Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn

Metawin clinched the AFA Rising Star Award at the 17th edition of the prestigious Asian Film Awards Ceremony in Hong Kong, etching his name in history as the first Thai actor to achieve this accolade. The award recognises emerging talents in the Asian film industry

5 Thai male stars who transcended borders in 2024

5 Thai male stars who transcended borders in 2024

Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul

Puthipong made waves as the first Thai artist to headline a stadium-sized solo concert, the “Billkin Tempo Tour 2024”, at the Fuzhou Strait Olympic Sports Centre in China. His performance captivated more than 35,000 enthusiastic Chinese fans, solidifying his status as a trailblazer in the industry.

5 Thai male stars who transcended borders in 2024

5 Thai male stars who transcended borders in 2024

Phakphum “Mile” Romsaithong

Phakphum continues making strides in the limelight, becoming the first Thai male actor to be appointed as “Friend of the House of Bulgari Thailand”. He joins forces with two other Thai “friends” of Bulgari, Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal of Blackpink and actress-cum-model Mai Davika.

5 Thai male stars who transcended borders in 2024

5 Thai male stars who transcended borders in 2024

Nattawin “Apo” Wattanagitiphat

Nattawin was crowned the inaugural Thai male ambassador for the luxury Swiss watch brand, Piaget. His appointment underscores his reputation and matches the brand’s distinguished ethos.

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy