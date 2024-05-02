5 Thai male stars who transcended borders in 2024

Vachirawit “Bright” Chivaaree
Vachirawit became the first Thai artist to hold a solo concert in Japan. The “Bright’s Home Party in Japan” event, held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, comprised two electrifying performances drawing thousands of Japanese and Thai fans.
Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn
Metawin clinched the AFA Rising Star Award at the 17th edition of the prestigious Asian Film Awards Ceremony in Hong Kong, etching his name in history as the first Thai actor to achieve this accolade. The award recognises emerging talents in the Asian film industry
Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul
Puthipong made waves as the first Thai artist to headline a stadium-sized solo concert, the “Billkin Tempo Tour 2024”, at the Fuzhou Strait Olympic Sports Centre in China. His performance captivated more than 35,000 enthusiastic Chinese fans, solidifying his status as a trailblazer in the industry.
Phakphum “Mile” Romsaithong
Phakphum continues making strides in the limelight, becoming the first Thai male actor to be appointed as “Friend of the House of Bulgari Thailand”. He joins forces with two other Thai “friends” of Bulgari, Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal of Blackpink and actress-cum-model Mai Davika.
Nattawin “Apo” Wattanagitiphat
Nattawin was crowned the inaugural Thai male ambassador for the luxury Swiss watch brand, Piaget. His appointment underscores his reputation and matches the brand’s distinguished ethos.