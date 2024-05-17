SCB to deploy more AI innovations, for big jump in digital revenue

He said the bank had successfully introduced three pioneering AI innovations, which would revolutionise customer experiences: AI underwriting model for the full approval of retail loans, AI Advisory Chatbot, and My Alert, which would deliver hyper-personalised investment notifications to customers.

He said the bank’s AI adoption aligns with the escalating in usage of the SCB Easy application, which has witnessed a 23% year-on-year expansion.

“Customers are showing a keen interest in purchasing insurance via digital channels, with uptake rates up to five times higher than traditional methods,” he said. “There has been a notable surge in digital investment activity, with transactions occurring up to seven times more frequently compared with non-digital channels.”