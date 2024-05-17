Srettha urges Macron to set up 3-way WhatsApp group with Cambodian PM

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin suggested that French President Emmanuel Macron set up a WhatsApp chat group with him and Cambodian PM Hun Manet, so the three can easily discuss international issues.

Srettha was in Paris on Wednesday and Thursday to attend the Thailand-France Business Forum as well as to meet Macron.

The Thai premier told reporters on Thursday that the nearly 4-hour-long meeting with Macron resulted in both sides agreeing to cooperate in various fields.

“It is the best use of time and a beautiful conclusion to the French mission,” said Srettha, who is heading to Italy on Friday for a five-day mission, which includes meeting Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Srettha added that during the meeting, he shared his contact information with both Macron and the first lady via the WhatsApp application. When Macron said he had a close relationship with the Cambodian PM, Srettha proposed that the three of them set up a WhatsApp group to discuss various issues related to France and the ASEAN.