Srettha urges Macron to set up 3-way WhatsApp group with Cambodian PM

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin suggested that French President Emmanuel Macron set up a WhatsApp chat group with him and Cambodian PM Hun Manet, so the three can easily discuss international issues.
Srettha was in Paris on Wednesday and Thursday to attend the Thailand-France Business Forum as well as to meet Macron.
The Thai premier told reporters on Thursday that the nearly 4-hour-long meeting with Macron resulted in both sides agreeing to cooperate in various fields.
“It is the best use of time and a beautiful conclusion to the French mission,” said Srettha, who is heading to Italy on Friday for a five-day mission, which includes meeting Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.
Srettha added that during the meeting, he shared his contact information with both Macron and the first lady via the WhatsApp application. When Macron said he had a close relationship with the Cambodian PM, Srettha proposed that the three of them set up a WhatsApp group to discuss various issues related to France and the ASEAN.
The premier also said Macron expressed sympathy for Thai hostages being held in Gaza and promised to do his best to negotiate a temporary ceasefire during the Paris 2024 Olympics that run from July 26 to August 11. Macron has also asked Srettha to endorse the ceasefire during the Olympics in a move to use sports events to overcome international conflicts.
Meanwhile, Srettha told Macron that he has tasked Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa with coordinating peace talks between Myanmar authorities and ethnic groups, to which the French leader said he was ready to support the effort and provide necessary assistance.
Macron also said that France will continue supporting Thailand’s push for the European Union to waive the Schengen visa for Thai travellers, adding that he believes deliberations on the issue can begin in August, once the election for the European Parliament is completed in June.
The French president also invited Thailand to participate in the conference on artificial intelligence that France will host in 2025.