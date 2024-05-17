Queen Suthida and Queen of Sweden speak out against child sexual abuse

Queen Suthida and Queen Silvia arrived at the ESCAP Hall at around 9.45am. The Swedish queen gave an opening speech before the Thai queen delivered an address advocating the protection of children.

They listened to the reports from Paula Guillet de Monthoux, secretary-general of the World Childhood Foundation, and Chale Woodthanan, secretary-general of SafeguardKids Foundation.

"Today marks a great day for the children of Thailand as two queens speak about children's rights. This is the first time in the history of the world to have such a royal gathering, for a charity project aiming to rescue children from sexual abuse and slavery," said Chale.

According to de Monthoux, Internet connectivity and technological development have brought wonderful opportunities but also provide easy access to millions of children and allow new forms of abuse. We need a robust and child-friendly legal framework to stop this serious crime and help victims of social abuse. For Instance, the police investigation should not be a process that makes young victims relive the trauma, she said.

"Today and every single day children are being exploited and abused. It is happening all over the world in my home country, Sweden, and here in Thailand," she added.

The World Childhood Foundation was founded by Queen Silvia in 1999 to reach and support children at risk around the world. The foundation's focus is on protecting children from sexual abuse as well as helping those who have already fallen victim, with a concentration on girls and young mothers.

SafeguardKids Foundation, established in 2013, is an organisation in Thailand that protects and combats violation of the rights of children and the youth, both physically and mentally, especially the sexual abuse of children. The foundation pushes for the enactment of laws that impose severe penalties on offenders who possess pornographic media, engage in online deception and other behaviour related to child abuse.