Israeli embassy mourns deaths of 2 more Thai hostages held by Hamas

The two were among eight Thai nationals believed to have been in Hamas’ custody in Gaza after 23 others were released as part of a weeklong truce deal in late November. The Thai workers were taken hostage during the surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7 last year.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time. Their loss is felt deeply not only by those who knew and loved them, but by all of us,” the embassy said in its statement.

“We stand together with the Thai community in your mourning. It is our moral obligation to return all the 132 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza as soon as possible,” the embassy said.

A copy of the statement, in Thai and English, was also published on the embassy’s Facebook page “Israel in Thailand”.

According to the statement, the bodies of the two Thai workers from Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel – identified as Sonthaya Oakkharasri and Sudthisak Rinthalak – were still being held by Hamas.

