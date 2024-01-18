Parnpree asks Red Cross to help free last 8 Thai hostages held by Hamas

Parnpree held talks with ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric Egger on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland.

The two men expressed support for calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas so that humanitarian aid could be delivered in the Gaza Strip warzone.

Parnpree also asked the ICRC president to help negotiate with Hamas to secure the release of the eight remaining Thai hostages as soon as possible.