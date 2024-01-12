Palestinian envoy promises assistance to help free Thai hostages in Gaza

They also discussed the situation in the Middle East. Parnpree stressed Thailand’s commitment to strengthening cooperation for the security and sustainability of the State of Palestine.

The Thai ministry said Thailand had consistently provided financial contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) since 1978 and recently provided US$80,000 (2.8 million baht) in response to UNRWA’s flash appeal following the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Parnpree reiterated the Thai side’s request for assistance from the Palestinian side in securing the release of the remaining Thai hostages, and the Palestinian ambassador reassured of full support on this matter.