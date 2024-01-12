Palestinian envoy promises assistance to help free Thai hostages in Gaza
Thailand and Palestine expressed their readiness to promote relations in potential areas of mutual interest, particularly in tourism and trade promotion, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
The move follows a meeting between Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara and Walid Abu Ali, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Kingdom of Thailand, who is based in Kuala Lumpur.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with Thai-Palestinian relations, which has spanned over 12 years.
They also discussed the situation in the Middle East. Parnpree stressed Thailand’s commitment to strengthening cooperation for the security and sustainability of the State of Palestine.
The Thai ministry said Thailand had consistently provided financial contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) since 1978 and recently provided US$80,000 (2.8 million baht) in response to UNRWA’s flash appeal following the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Parnpree reiterated the Thai side’s request for assistance from the Palestinian side in securing the release of the remaining Thai hostages, and the Palestinian ambassador reassured of full support on this matter.
The Kingdom of Thailand and the State of Palestine established diplomatic relations on August 1, 2012.
Thailand has assigned the Royal Thai Embassy in Amman, Jordan, the responsiblity for diplomatic affairs with the Palestine, while the Palestinian side has assigned its embassy in Malaysia to have Thailand as one of the countries under its jurisdiction.
Thailand officially recognised the State of Palestine on January 17, 2012.