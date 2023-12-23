Gaza war’s staggering toll reaches a grim milestone: 20,000 dead

Israel, shielded by the United States, has resisted international pressure to scale back its offensive. The military has said that months of fighting lie ahead in southern Gaza, an area packed with the vast majority of the enclave’s 2.3 million people, many of whom were ordered to flee combat in the north earlier in the war.

Evacuation orders have pushed displaced civilians into ever-smaller areas of the south as troops focus on Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city.

The military said late Thursday that it is sending more ground forces, including combat engineers, to Khan Younis to target Hamas militants above ground and in tunnels.

On Friday, it ordered tens of thousands of residents to leave their homes in Burej, an urban refugee camp, and surrounding communities in central Gaza, suggesting a ground assault there could be next.

In the city of Rafah, on the border with Egypt, an airstrike on a house killed six people, according to Associated Press journalists who saw the bodies at a hospital. Among the dead were a blind man, his wife and their 4-month-old child, said the infant’s grandfather, Anwar Dhair.

Rafah is one of the few places in Gaza not under evacuation orders, but it has been targeted in Israeli strikes almost every day.

The air and ground campaign continued in the north, where Israel says it is in the final stages of clearing out Hamas militants.

Mustafa Abu Taha, a Palestinian farm worker, said many areas of his hard-hit Gaza City neighbourhood of Shijaiyah have become inaccessible because of massive destruction from airstrikes.

“They are hitting anything moving,” he said of Israeli forces.

RISING DEATH TOLL AND HUNGER

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Friday that it has documented 20,057 deaths in the fighting and more than 50,000 wounded. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths. It has previously said that roughly two-thirds of the dead were women or minors.

Israel blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll, citing the group’s use of crowded residential areas for military purposes and its tunnels under urban areas.

Israel’s military says 139 of its soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive. It says it has killed thousands of Hamas militants, including about 2,000 in the past three weeks, but it has not presented any evidence to back up the claim.

For most of the war, Israel also stopped entry of food, water, fuel and other supplies except for truck convoys of aid from Egypt, which cover only a fraction of the needs in Gaza.

Because of insufficient aid entering Gaza, the extent of starvation has eclipsed the near-famines of recent years in Afghanistan and Yemen, and the risk of famine is “increasing each day,” Thursday’s UN report said.

An Israeli military liaison officer said there is no food shortage in Gaza, saying sufficient aid is getting through.

“The reserves in Gaza Strip are sufficient for the near term,” Col. Moshe Tetro said from the Kerem Shalom cargo crossing, without elaborating.

Israel opened the Kerem Shalom crossing several days ago amid international demands to increase the flow of aid. But the military on Thursday struck the Palestinian side of the crossing, killing four staffers, and the UN said it was unable to pick up aid there for delivery. It was not immediately known if the UN resumed work there Friday. The Israeli military said it was targeting militants.

The war has also pushed Gaza’s health sector into collapse.

Only nine of its 36 health facilities are still partially functioning, all located in the south, according to the World Health Organization.

The agency reported soaring rates of diseases in Gaza, including a five-fold rise in diarrhoea and increases in cases of meningitis, skin rashes and scabies.

These numbers show the staggering losses in the Israel-Hamas war

The latest conflict between Israel and Hamas is by far the deadliest and most destructive of their five wars since the militant group seized the Gaza Strip in 2007.

The fighting erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a surprise attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has unleashed thousands of airstrikes and waged a fierce ground offensive, flattening entire neighbourhoods. A weeklong ceasefire in late November saw Hamas release hostages from Gaza in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Here’s a look at the toll of the war, as of Dec. 22, based on information from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups:

20,057

The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza.

301

The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank.

Around 1,200

The number of people killed in Israel on Oct. 7.

139

The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the Gaza ground offensive.

53,320

The number of Palestinians injured in Gaza.

6,184

The number of Israelis injured.

250,000

The number of Israelis displaced from the Gaza and Lebanon borders.

More than 1.9 million

The number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza, out of a population of 2.3 million.

129

The number of soldiers and civilians who are still being held hostage in Gaza.

110

The number of hostages released or rescued.

240

The number of Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons during a weeklong cease-fire.

5,405

The number of aid trucks let into Gaza.

More than 11,500

The number of rockets fired towards Israel from Gaza.

More than 22,000

The number of targets struck by the Israeli military in Gaza.