Bang Fai rocket explodes near flying aircraft in Ubon Ratchathani

A commercial airline pilot voiced serious safety concerns when a Bang Fai rocket exploded about 300 metres from his plane just as it had taken off from Ubon Ratchathani Airport.

In a Facebook post on Friday, @pilotnotebook said he saw the rocket soar above his plane before exploding. Since his aircraft was about 6,000 feet in the air, he estimates the rocket had hit an altitude of 8,000 feet.

He said there was no warning before the incident, adding that Bang Fai was one of the biggest hazards when flying in the Northeast, much like the floating lanterns released in the North of Thailand during the Yi Peng Festival.

From May to July every year, people in Isaan launch Bang Fai or bamboo missiles to “prod the rain gods to wake up”. The festival features loud music, dancing and local parades, as well as wagers on which rocket will go the highest.

“I understand that Bang Fai is a long-established tradition, but it should be practised with public safety in mind, especially when it comes to flights,” the pilot’s post read. “Please seek permission from aviation authorities before launching rockets and only do so in permitted areas. Betting on rockets should also be abolished as it promotes gambling and only leads to people making rockets that can rise even higher.”

The pilot said that after he reported the incident to the air traffic control tower, he soon learned that a Royal Thai Air Force pilot flying an ATR aircraft also reported several Bang Fai rocket explosions.