Wed, March 09, 2022

Over 62,000 security cameras installed by BMA

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has installed 62,217 security cameras around the capital for the safety of Bangkokians, Governor Aswin Kwangmuang said on Thursday.

Aswin reported that the BMA had set up 13 CCTV monitoring centres and all security cameras in all 50 districts were online and linked to the centres.

The governor said the monitoring centres always check whether the cameras are online so that key incidents are not missed from being recorded.

He said the public can request footage from the cameras by contacting the centres. People who seek the footage must inform the centres of the serial numbers on the CCTV pole or on CCTV controlling boxes as well as the date and time when the accidents or untoward incidents took place.

The cameras have been installed in both busy areas and in remote sois, on pedestrian bridges and in other public areas, Aswin said.

“The CCTV cameras will record both criminal incidents and road accidents and the footage can be used as evidence,” he added.

