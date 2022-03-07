Betong Airport set to open for commercial flights on March 14

The flight will be operated by Nok Air, who will fly from Don Mueang to Betong three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The new airport is part of the government’s plan to develop the economy and security in the three southern border provinces, the Transport Ministry said.

“The airport will form a hub connecting the three provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala under the government’s regional development plan, and will help promote transportation, logistics and tourism in the areas,” it added.

Betong Airport welcomed its first chartered flight on January 29, after becoming the first airport in the country to be granted the Public Aerodrome Operating Certificate (PAOC) by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

The PAOC is a new certification for airports that meet the latest international safety standards of air travel.

The ministry added that investment in Betong Airport’s refuelling service will be boosted as the facility handles more air traffic.