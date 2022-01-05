Department explains why Yala’s Betong Airport still not fully opened

Airlines had asked for authorisation to operate only the two routes – Hat Yai-Betong and Don Mueang-Betong, it said.
The Betong Airport is also currently available for personal flights, the department also said, adding that the airport would discuss the issue of aviation fuel services with PTT.
The Betong Airport was approved by the Cabinet on October 6, 2015, to solve the transportation problem and develop the economy in three southern border provinces.
Published : January 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022