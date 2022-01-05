Wed, January 12, 2022

in-focus

Department explains why Yala’s Betong Airport still not fully opened

Following criticism by netizens that Yala’s Betong Airport has not fully opened even after two years, the Department of Airports responded on Tuesday that it had decided to use the 1,800-metre for 80-seater planes on two routes only after taking into account the number of passengers and flights.

Airlines had asked for authorisation to operate only the two routes – Hat Yai-Betong and Don Mueang-Betong, it said.

The Betong Airport is also currently available for personal flights, the department also said, adding that the airport would discuss the issue of aviation fuel services with PTT.

The Betong Airport was approved by the Cabinet on October 6, 2015, to solve the transportation problem and develop the economy in three southern border provinces.

 

Published : January 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

