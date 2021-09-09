3 South provinces to be under state of emergency for another 3 months

In a meeting, chaired by Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan, the committee decided that most districts in the three provinces will be under the state of emergency.

The decree does not apply to Narathiwat’s Si Sakhon, Sungai Kolok and Sukirin districts, Yala’s Betong and Kabang districts and Pattani’s Mai Kaen and Mae Lan districts.

The committee said the extension of the state of emergency will help the authorities track down insurgents working to undermine national security via violence and terrorism, as well as ensure the safety of people in the areas.

Prawit, meanwhile, urged security officials in the South to take strict action against illegal migrants who use natural channels to sneak into the country, saying they may be to blame for the spread of Covid-19 infections in local communities.

“The government is monitoring the Covid-19 situation closely and is preparing to ease lockdown measures in provinces that show readiness to resume economic activities,” Prawit added.

