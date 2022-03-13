Prayut unimpressed by agencies’ boast of solving most public complaints

The Government Savings Bank topped the list of state firms that received the most or 566 public complaints.

The top five administrative agencies that received the highest number of complaints are:

• Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (7,301)

• Nonthaburi (1,403)

• Samut Prakan (1,216)

• Pathum Thani (1,044)

• Chonburi (939)

The top 10 issues that the public had problems with last year are:

• Public health services, especially Covid-19 treatment

• Government projects, such as remedies for people affected by the Covid-19 crisis

• Rising cost of living

• Pollution, such as noise pollution from entertainment venues

• Telephone services

• Power outage

• Political incidents, including demonstrations

• Problems with water utilities

• Gambling dens

• Nuisance from road construction and road projects

The spokesman added that the prime minister also wanted government agencies to disseminate correct information to the public to counter fake news that may spark public dissatisfaction.