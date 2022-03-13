Prayut unimpressed by agencies’ boast of solving most public complaints

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday that 95,000 or 93.44 per cent of 101,691 public complaints received in 2021 had been resolved.
He added that the rest of the cases are being deliberated upon by concerned agencies.
The top five government agencies with the most complaints are:
• Finance Ministry (8,017)
• Royal Thai Police (4,901)
• Public Health Ministry (4,812)
• Labour Ministry (4,655)
• Transport Ministry (1,258)
The Government Savings Bank topped the list of state firms that received the most or 566 public complaints.
The top five administrative agencies that received the highest number of complaints are:
• Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (7,301)
• Nonthaburi (1,403)
• Samut Prakan (1,216)
• Pathum Thani (1,044)
• Chonburi (939)
The top 10 issues that the public had problems with last year are:
• Public health services, especially Covid-19 treatment
• Government projects, such as remedies for people affected by the Covid-19 crisis
• Rising cost of living
• Pollution, such as noise pollution from entertainment venues
• Telephone services
• Power outage
• Political incidents, including demonstrations
• Problems with water utilities
• Gambling dens
• Nuisance from road construction and road projects
The spokesman added that the prime minister also wanted government agencies to disseminate correct information to the public to counter fake news that may spark public dissatisfaction.
Published : March 13, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022