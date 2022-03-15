An EV can save you over 3,000 baht a month, says environment lecturer

He also pointed out that an ordinary vehicle normally uses about one litre of petrol for a distance of 16 kilometres. So, if a motorist drives about 2,000km per month, they will drive 24,000km per year and about 240,000km over 10 years.

As a result, the cost of fuel for a conventional vehicle will come in at about 5,000 baht per month, 60,000 baht a year and 600,000 baht over 10 years.

However, he said, with a TOU metre, the cost of electricity after 10pm drops to 2.80 baht per unit from 4.59 baht per unit during daylight hours.

He pointed out that an EV normally uses one unit of electricity for a distance of 5km, and some brands claim their cars can run as far as 7km. Hence, he said, one kilometre costs 0.56 baht and when a motorist drives about 2,000km a month, the power cost comes in at just 1,121 baht. The cost for a year will come in at 13,459 and 134,592 baht in 10 years.

Based on this calculation, an EV user can save 3,787 baht per month or 46,540 baht a year and 465,408 baht in 10 years, Sunt concluded.