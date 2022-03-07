Sat, March 12, 2022

Industry Ministry to soon announce EV manufacturing standards

Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit on Monday said that his ministry will speed up announcements on standards related to production of electric vehicles as part of the goal to make Thailand an EV hub.

Suriya said his ministry is working to realise the policy of making Thailand a key centre for the manufacture of EVs and key parts for EVs, and has so far announced 116 standards related to EV production.

The Industry Ministry also is building the Automotive and Tyre Testing, Research and Innovation Centre to encourage the development and use of zero carbon emission vehicles, Suriya added.

Meanwhile, Banchong Sukreetha, the secretary-general of the Thai Industrial Standards Institute, said the institute this year will announce 19 more standards related to EV production.

The 19 new standards cover electric motorcycles, EV batteries, EVs to be linked to the national power grid and the mobility of EVs, Banchong said.

Other standards include electric motorcycles’ brake system, testing performance of EVs, electric boats, and how petrol vehicles can be modified into EVs, as well as EVs having an automatic parking system, Banchong added.

He said the institute would speed up the drafting and announcing of the new standards, which will be based on international standards.

He said one interesting standard is called Vehicle to Grid, or V2G, which will set standards for recharging of EV batteries and for transferring the stored electricity in the battery back to the power grid.

Published : March 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

