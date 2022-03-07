Industry Ministry to soon announce EV manufacturing standards

The Industry Ministry also is building the Automotive and Tyre Testing, Research and Innovation Centre to encourage the development and use of zero carbon emission vehicles, Suriya added.

Meanwhile, Banchong Sukreetha, the secretary-general of the Thai Industrial Standards Institute, said the institute this year will announce 19 more standards related to EV production.

The 19 new standards cover electric motorcycles, EV batteries, EVs to be linked to the national power grid and the mobility of EVs, Banchong said.