Thais worried about rising costs, poor govt performance, survey finds

Most of the questions were open-ended and allowed respondents to give more than one answer.

When asked what they were most worried about, 89.73 per cent chose the rising cost of living and rising prices of consumer goods and energy. Other answers were economic slowdown (87.43 per cent), poor administration (73.70 per cent), Covid-19 situation (71.21 per cent) and the behaviour of politicians (70.44 per cent).

When asked about how worried they are, 56.73 per cent said they were mildly worried, 38.87 per cent extremely worried, 4.01 per cent not so worried and 0.48 per cent not worried at all.