Thailand, China support Russia-Ukraine talks until peace is achieved

During the meeting, Wang Yi cited the important opinions expressed by China's President Xi Jinping on April 1 to European Union leaders on solving the Ukraine crisis in the current circumstances, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Wang Yi and Don discussed the situation related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the two sides agreed on four points:

First, China and Thailand support Russia and Ukraine to continue peace talks until a peace agreement is reached.

Second, the two countries will join hands to prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis and provide humanitarian assistance in time.

Third, the two countries will join hands to curb the negative fallout and maintain the momentum of global economic recovery.

Fourth, the two countries will cherish the hard-won peace and development in the Asian region and promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the two sides hoped that all countries will make joint efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine crisis.