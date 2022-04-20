Wed, April 27, 2022

Sarng Anakot Thai co-founder affirms Somkid as party’s PM choice

A co-founder of the new Sarng Anakot Thai (SAT) Party affirmed on Wednesday that it would nominate former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak as its prime ministerial candidate.

Wichian Chawalit, former Palang Pracharath party-list MP, said Somkid would be SAT’s number 1 PM candidate and the second would be Uttama Savanayana. Uttama is slated to become party leader when SAT announces its executive board later in the day after the party’s first general assembly.

Wichian resigned as Palang Pracharath MP on Monday to join SAT.

He claimed several Palang Pracharath MPs would follow in his footsteps by joining SAT but they aimed to wait for a while so that the country would not have to waste money on holding by-elections if they quit as MPs.

Wichian said the party would formally introduce Somkid as its PM candidate after it prepares a political base for him.

“Somkid will definitely join the party but he will have to wait for the right time, that is after the party develops a strong team and when everybody is ready to work,” Wichian said.

“Somkid will not administer the party’s affairs but he will be in charge of the bigger picture, spearheading economic and national policies.”

Several SAT co-founders were co-founders of the Palang Pracharath Party that nominated Prayut Chan-o-cha for prime minister.

Wichian said SAT has no plans so far to be an ally of Palang Pracharath but SAT would not be an enemy of Prayut either.

