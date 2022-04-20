Sarng Anakot Thai co-founder affirms Somkid as party’s PM choice

“Somkid will definitely join the party but he will have to wait for the right time, that is after the party develops a strong team and when everybody is ready to work,” Wichian said.

“Somkid will not administer the party’s affairs but he will be in charge of the bigger picture, spearheading economic and national policies.”

Several SAT co-founders were co-founders of the Palang Pracharath Party that nominated Prayut Chan-o-cha for prime minister.

Wichian said SAT has no plans so far to be an ally of Palang Pracharath but SAT would not be an enemy of Prayut either.