Newly formed Sarng Anakot Thai set to announce executive board Wednesday

Veteran politicians Uttama and Sontirat helped found PPRP to back coup leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s appointment as prime minister. Once this goal was achieved, however, the two were sidelined and removed from the Cabinet, prompting them to leave PPRP and form a new party.

The website said Sarng Anakot Thai will also introduce other co-founders, including Niphit Intharsombat, Supol Fongngam, Arthit Chunhachatrachai, Wichian Chawalit and Suranand Vejjajiva.

Meanwhile, Wichian handed in his resignation as PPRP party-list MP to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai on Monday.

Suranand had said earlier that the new party would nominate former deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak as the party’s PM candidate.