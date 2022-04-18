Newly formed Sarng Anakot Thai set to announce executive board Wednesday

The party’s website said the meeting will be held at the Grand Diamond Ballroom of Impact Forum Building in Muang Thong Thani. The website also said the party would announce its first executive board with Uttama Savanayana serving as party leader and Sontirat Sontijirawong as party secretary-general.
Veteran politicians Uttama and Sontirat helped found PPRP to back coup leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s appointment as prime minister. Once this goal was achieved, however, the two were sidelined and removed from the Cabinet, prompting them to leave PPRP and form a new party.
The website said Sarng Anakot Thai will also introduce other co-founders, including Niphit Intharsombat, Supol Fongngam, Arthit Chunhachatrachai, Wichian Chawalit and Suranand Vejjajiva.
Meanwhile, Wichian handed in his resignation as PPRP party-list MP to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai on Monday.
Suranand had said earlier that the new party would nominate former deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak as the party’s PM candidate.
Published : April 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
