Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Newly formed Sarng Anakot Thai set to announce executive board Wednesday

The Sarng Anakot Thai Party, which was created by two former co-founders of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), will hold its first general assembly on Wednesday.

The party’s website said the meeting will be held at the Grand Diamond Ballroom of Impact Forum Building in Muang Thong Thani. The website also said the party would announce its first executive board with Uttama Savanayana serving as party leader and Sontirat Sontijirawong as party secretary-general.

Veteran politicians Uttama and Sontirat helped found PPRP to back coup leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s appointment as prime minister. Once this goal was achieved, however, the two were sidelined and removed from the Cabinet, prompting them to leave PPRP and form a new party.

The website said Sarng Anakot Thai will also introduce other co-founders, including Niphit Intharsombat, Supol Fongngam, Arthit Chunhachatrachai, Wichian Chawalit and Suranand Vejjajiva.

Meanwhile, Wichian handed in his resignation as PPRP party-list MP to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai on Monday.

Suranand had said earlier that the new party would nominate former deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak as the party’s PM candidate.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.