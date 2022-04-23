How to enter Thailand from May 1

From next month, those who wish to enter Thailand must follow the following steps.
1. For vaccinated travellers:
- Register for the Thailand Pass with a copy of your vaccine certificate and evidence of Covid-19 insurance with at least US$10,000 coverage.
- No test upon arrival required.
- Travellers are advised to take a rapid antigen test (ATK) while in Thailand. If the test is positive, they shall enter treatment covered their insurance.
- Those who come into high-risk close contact with infected people must isolate for five days and monitor their symptoms for another five days. ATK tests shall be taken on day 5 and day 10 after contact with Covid-19 cases.
2. For unvaccinated travellers:
- Register for a Thailand Pass and present a negative RT-PCR result taken within 72 hours of departure as well as evidence of $10,000 Covid-19 insurance, or
- Register for a Thailand Pass, present evidence of $10,000 Covid-19 insurance and book 5 days at an alternative quarantine facility.
- Upon arrival, remain in the alternative quarantine system and take an RT-PCR test on day 4 or day 5.
- Travellers advised to take an antigen test (ATK) while in Thailand. Those who test positive shall enter treatment under their insurance.
- Those who come into high-risk close contact with infected people must isolate for five days and monitor their symptoms for another five days. An ATK test shall be taken after day 5 five and day 10 after contact with Covid-19 cases.
Published : April 23, 2022
