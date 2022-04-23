How to enter Thailand from May 1

From next month, those who wish to enter Thailand must follow the following steps.

1. For vaccinated travellers:

- Register for the Thailand Pass with a copy of your vaccine certificate and evidence of Covid-19 insurance with at least US$10,000 coverage.

- No test upon arrival required.

- Travellers are advised to take a rapid antigen test (ATK) while in Thailand. If the test is positive, they shall enter treatment covered their insurance.

- Those who come into high-risk close contact with infected people must isolate for five days and monitor their symptoms for another five days. ATK tests shall be taken on day 5 and day 10 after contact with Covid-19 cases.