Thailand removes all hurdles, opens fully for foreign arrivals from May 1

The prime minister said the CCSA also reclassified Covid-19 zoning around the country, improving the status of most provinces.

The CCSA upgraded all 20 provinces in the Covid-controlled orange zone to high surveillance yellow.

The upgrade on Friday saw 65 provinces classified as yellow zones and 12 provinces as pilot tourism areas, or blue zones.

Prayut said the CCSA had also discussed and allowed schools to resume on-site teaching when the new school year starts on May 17. The CCSA has set safety measures for schools to resume onsite classes.

Prayut said the meeting emphasised the need to inoculate people who have not received Covid-19 vaccines yet or who have received just one dose.

The meeting resolved to have concerned government agencies speed up inoculation of children to provide them immunity against the coronavirus, Prayut added.

The prime minister said his government has been trying its best to contain the virus and he said several countries had complimented Thailand for its Covid measures.

“Although there are still new infections, the international community looks at our measures and the rate of people cured. Moreover, the number of people with severe conditions has gone down,” Prayut said.

“I would like to thank all agencies and the people for cooperating to make Thailand safe. Our situation is much better than those in several countries and they would like to exchange public health information with us.”

The prime minister said government agencies concerned will find out why the fatalities increased although the country has better preventive measures.

He said preliminary findings showed that those who had died of Covid-19 belonged to vulnerable groups or who had not been vaccinated or had not got two jabs.

“We must find out the exact cause of these deaths. Were they fully vaccinated? Were other diseases the main causes of their deaths? We are compiling statistics on these,” Prayut said.

When asked to confirm whether Thailand will be fully opened on May 1, Prayut replied: “Yes, May 1, which will be sooner than the original plan to open up on June 1.”

The prime minister added that the CCSA did not discuss the plan to downgrade Covid-19 to endemic status on July 1. He said the CCSA would gather more views on the issue first.