Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 21,808 Covid-19 cases and 128 deaths on Friday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday (April 22) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 21,808 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 91 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 128, while 19,826 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,904,603.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,128,038 – 3,909,738 of whom have recovered, 190,780 are still in hospitals and 27,520 have died.

Separately, another 22,292 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 50,892 their second shot and 74,583 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 132,098,525.
 
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 507.91 million on Friday, 460.3 million of whom have recovered, 41.37 million are active cases (41,831 in severe condition) and 6.24 million have died (up by 3,289).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.55 million, followed by India with 43.05 million, Brazil with 30.33 million, France with 28.08 million and Germany with 23.92 million.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.