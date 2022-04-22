Thailand records 21,808 Covid-19 cases and 128 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,128,038 – 3,909,738 of whom have recovered, 190,780 are still in hospitals and 27,520 have died.

Separately, another 22,292 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 50,892 their second shot and 74,583 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 132,098,525.



According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 507.91 million on Friday, 460.3 million of whom have recovered, 41.37 million are active cases (41,831 in severe condition) and 6.24 million have died (up by 3,289).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.55 million, followed by India with 43.05 million, Brazil with 30.33 million, France with 28.08 million and Germany with 23.92 million.