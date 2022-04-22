CCSA elevates all Covid 'orange' provinces to 'yellow'

The lifting of the orange status of the 20 provinces increased the number of provinces under high surveillance for Covid from 47 to 65.

Two of the 47 highly-monitored yellow provinces were elevated to blue, or pilot tourism provinces, raising the number of blue provinces to 12.

The 12 blue-zone provinces are: Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Rayong and Songkhla.