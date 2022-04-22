CCSA elevates all Covid 'orange' provinces to 'yellow'

The CCSA reached the decision during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The lifting of the orange status of the 20 provinces increased the number of provinces under high surveillance for Covid from 47 to 65.
Two of the 47 highly-monitored yellow provinces were elevated to blue, or pilot tourism provinces, raising the number of blue provinces to 12.
The 12 blue-zone provinces are: Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Rayong and Songkhla.
The CCSA added that some districts of the four yellow-zone provinces are categorised as blue.
The 65 provinces in the yellow zone are: Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Sawan, Narathiwat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Prachin Buri, Pattani, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phrae, Mahasakham, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Yala, Roi Et, Lopburi, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Samut Songkram, Sa Kaew, Saraburi, Singburi, Sukhothai, Suphanburi, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Ang Thong, Amnart Charoen, Uthai Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ayutthaya, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Surat Thani, Udon Thani and Uttaradit.
Published : April 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022