Immunity against Covid-19 surges with viral-vector booster jab: study

Chulalongkorn University’s Dr Yong Poovorawan said his study shows that this combination boosts people’s immunity against Covid-19 a great deal. The study was completed in August last year and published in the online Science Direct journal on Monday.
He said he had conducted the study because he wanted people to understand the importance of getting a proper booster shot.
Dr Yong said that though his efforts were recognised internationally, his study is still being ridiculed on Thai social media.
Science Direct publishes peer-reviewed literature and studies on physical sciences and engineering, life sciences, health sciences, social sciences and humanities.
Dr Yong’s study will be available for free for 50 days at https://authors.elsevier.com/a/1ey4N,60n7kLti before it is put behind a paywall.
Published : Apr 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
