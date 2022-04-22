Immunity against Covid-19 surges with viral-vector booster jab: study

He said he had conducted the study because he wanted people to understand the importance of getting a proper booster shot.

Dr Yong said that though his efforts were recognised internationally, his study is still being ridiculed on Thai social media.

Science Direct publishes peer-reviewed literature and studies on physical sciences and engineering, life sciences, health sciences, social sciences and humanities.

Dr Yong’s study will be available for free for 50 days at https://authors.elsevier.com/a/1ey4N,60n7kLti before it is put behind a paywall.