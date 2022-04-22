Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Thailand lifts RT-PCR requirement for vaccinated tourists from May 1

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday rescinded the requirement for fully vaccinated foreign tourists to undergo the expensive RT-PCR test upon arrival.

The new rule will go into effect on May 1, the CCSA announced.

The centre, which convened a meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday, approved the proposal put forward by the Public Health Ministry’s academic committee and an emergency disease control panel.

Currently, foreign tourists and Thais returning from overseas are required to undergo an RT-PCR test even if they have taken all their Covid-19 shots.

The tourism sector and hotel operators have been repeatedly calling on the government to abolish this requirement because this added cost burden is driving tourists to countries that do not require any additional tests.

Under the new setup, vaccinated travellers will be advised to test themselves regularly using rapid antigen test kits. If they test positive, they can seek treatment under their insurance policy or should their medical costs themselves, the CCSA announced.

Travellers who have not been vaccinated or have received just one shot will be required to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival and on the fourth or fifth day of their stay in the Kingdom, the CCSA added. They will also be required to quarantine for 10 days.

The required insurance coverage will also be halved to US$10,000, the CCSA said.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.