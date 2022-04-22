Thailand lifts RT-PCR requirement for vaccinated tourists from May 1

The centre, which convened a meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday, approved the proposal put forward by the Public Health Ministry’s academic committee and an emergency disease control panel.

Currently, foreign tourists and Thais returning from overseas are required to undergo an RT-PCR test even if they have taken all their Covid-19 shots.

The tourism sector and hotel operators have been repeatedly calling on the government to abolish this requirement because this added cost burden is driving tourists to countries that do not require any additional tests.