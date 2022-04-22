Thailand lifts RT-PCR requirement for vaccinated tourists from May 1

The new rule will go into effect on May 1, the CCSA announced.
The centre, which convened a meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday, approved the proposal put forward by the Public Health Ministry’s academic committee and an emergency disease control panel.
Currently, foreign tourists and Thais returning from overseas are required to undergo an RT-PCR test even if they have taken all their Covid-19 shots.
The tourism sector and hotel operators have been repeatedly calling on the government to abolish this requirement because this added cost burden is driving tourists to countries that do not require any additional tests.
Under the new setup, vaccinated travellers will be advised to test themselves regularly using rapid antigen test kits. If they test positive, they can seek treatment under their insurance policy or should their medical costs themselves, the CCSA announced.
Travellers who have not been vaccinated or have received just one shot will be required to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival and on the fourth or fifth day of their stay in the Kingdom, the CCSA added. They will also be required to quarantine for 10 days.
The required insurance coverage will also be halved to US$10,000, the CCSA said.
Published : April 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
