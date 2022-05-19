Don says visit to Saudi Arabia ‘successful’

The trip followed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s official visit to Saudi Arabia in January to normalise ties after three decades of sour relations.

“We started with the visit [to Saudi Arabia] by the prime minister. We must join hands to make all subsequent road maps and activities a sustainable partnership and have quality ties with the country,” Don said, “so Thailand’s role can be upgraded from just a provider of workers”.

The minister said he also held talks on the feritiliser shortage in the country and high-level Saudi officials pledged to support Thailand.