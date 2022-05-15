FM Don heads to Saudi with hundreds-strong Thai trade delegation

Don will hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Investment Minister Khalid A Al-Falih during next week’s trip.

Don and his team will also visit a festival to promote Thai halal food exports, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile Thai-Saudi investment and business-matching forums next week are expected to bring together about 300 participants, it added.

Don and his team will also visit the King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah, and Al-'Ula, a cultural heritage city, to explore ways to promote cooperation and investment in tourism and hospitality between the two countries.