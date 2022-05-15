Wed, May 25, 2022

FM Don heads to Saudi with hundreds-strong Thai trade delegation

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai will lead hundreds of representatives from Thailand’s energy, tourism and export sectors on a trip to Saudi Arabia from Sunday to Thursday (May 15-19). The trip aims to restore cooperation and investment after a decades-long freeze in Thai-Saudi relations.

Ties thawed in January when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha paid an official visit to the desert kingdom.

Don will hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Investment Minister Khalid A Al-Falih during next week’s trip.

Don and his team will also visit a festival to promote Thai halal food exports, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile Thai-Saudi investment and business-matching forums next week are expected to bring together about 300 participants, it added.

Don and his team will also visit the King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah, and Al-'Ula, a cultural heritage city, to explore ways to promote cooperation and investment in tourism and hospitality between the two countries.

Riyadh cut trade and diplomatic ties with Bangkok after the so-called Blue Diamond affair, in which the theft of jewels by a Thai worker from a Saudi palace in 1989 was followed by a series of killings of Saudi representatives in Thailand.

Published : May 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

