Governor-elect Chadchart draws outpouring of wishes on his birthday

Chadchart, who was elected with a record-breaking over 1.3 million votes, celebrated his 56th birthday by giving alms to Buddhist monks at the Troke Phra Jen Community Market. His victory is pending a formal endorsement by the Election Commission.
His Facebook wall showed a photo of Chadchart in his usual black T-shirt and trousers during a morning jog, squatting and raising his hands in obeisance to a monk after giving alms. “I gave alms to mark my birthday at Trok Phra Jen Community Market. I share merit with you all,” the caption says.
Later, Chadchart went to Chulalongkorn Hospital to make merit and meet his twin brother and their eldest sister.
His twin elder brother, Chanchai Sittipunt, is dean of the hospital’s Faculty of Medicine, and their eldest sister, Assoc Prof Dr Preechaya Sittipunt, is former lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Architecture.
Chadchart and Preechaya went to the hospital to wish Chanchai a happy birthday.
A lot of supporters had gathered to welcome Chadchart at the hospital and many waited for a chance to take photos with him and to personally congratulate him for winning the election, and also to greet him on his birthday.
Chanchai and Preechaya congratulated their younger brother for winning the election. The two siblings thanked Bangkokians for giving the mandate of Bangkok governor to Chadchart.
The two siblings also thanked those who did not vote for Chadchart and expressed hope all would come together and help their brother develop Bangkok to become a nice place for everyone.
Published : May 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022