Governor-elect Chadchart draws outpouring of wishes on his birthday

His Facebook wall showed a photo of Chadchart in his usual black T-shirt and trousers during a morning jog, squatting and raising his hands in obeisance to a monk after giving alms. “I gave alms to mark my birthday at Trok Phra Jen Community Market. I share merit with you all,” the caption says.

Later, Chadchart went to Chulalongkorn Hospital to make merit and meet his twin brother and their eldest sister.

His twin elder brother, Chanchai Sittipunt, is dean of the hospital’s Faculty of Medicine, and their eldest sister, Assoc Prof Dr Preechaya Sittipunt, is former lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Architecture.