Bangkok gives Chadchart record-breaking mandate with over 1.3m votes

The former transport minister who was once Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate even broke Democrat Sukhumbhand Paribatra’s record, who won in 2013 with 1,256,349 votes.

Sukhumbhand was followed by Pheu Thai’s Pongsapat Pongcharoen with 1,077,899 votes and independent Sereepisuth Temeeyaves with 166,582 votes.